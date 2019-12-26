2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, Comanche lidera en el inicio.



26 – 31 DECEMBER 2019

2019 ROLEX SYDNEY HOBART YACHT RACE UPDATE

Sydney, 26 December 2019– Today’s start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race was once again a spectacular sight. A north-easterly breeze provided the 157-strong international fleet, the biggest since the 50th race in 1994, with perfect conditions as they embarked on the 628-nautical mile race.

First held in 1945, the 2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race is the 75th edition of this legendary contest. Rolex has partnered the event, organized by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia in conjunction with the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania, since 2002 and the annual race is at the very core of the Swiss Watchmaker’s six-decade-long association with the sport of yachting.