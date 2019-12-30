2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Ichi Ban gana en tiempo compensado.



2019 ROLEX SYDNEY HOBART YACHT RACE UPDATE

Hobart, 30 December 2019 – At nearly three-quarters of a century old, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race is one of the most respected offshore races in the world. Supported by Rolex since 2002, it is organized by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia and the 2019 race attracted a substantial, international fleet of 157 yachts all willing to take on one of the toughest of sporting challenges.

As the 75th edition of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race moved into its fifth day, it became clear that the 52 foot Ichi Ban’s corrected time of 3 days, 4 hours, 11 minutes and 5 seconds could not be beaten. Matt Allen and his Australian crew were duly declared the overall winners of in this demanding contest of determination and skill, raising aloft the coveted Tattersall Cup for the second time in three years. A remarkable achievement and a true example of an enduring quest for excellence.